    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Timelapse of Westover Aerial Porters, Air Crew and FEMA practice loading vehicles on C-5M

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Timelapse March 14, 2022 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass.
    produced by W.C.Pope
    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 09:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836636
    VIRIN: 220324-F-YC822-017
    PIN: 7439
    Filename: DOD_108883432
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Timelapse of Westover Aerial Porters, Air Crew and FEMA practice loading vehicles on C-5M, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    air force reserve
    westover
    42nd APS
    439aw
    58th APS

