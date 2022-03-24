Timelapse March 14, 2022 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass.
produced by W.C.Pope
439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 09:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836636
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-YC822-017
|PIN:
|7439
|Filename:
|DOD_108883432
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Timelapse of Westover Aerial Porters, Air Crew and FEMA practice loading vehicles on C-5M, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT