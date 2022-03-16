Dutch Marines with Marine Squadron Carib, Netherlands Marine Corps, maneuver to their positions during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The exercise is a bilateral training evolution designed to increase global interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Marine Squadron Carib. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Megan Ozaki)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 09:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836632
|VIRIN:
|220317-M-MI238-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108883389
|Length:
|00:08:49
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior Mout Training, by LCpl Megan Ozaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT