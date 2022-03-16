Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior Mout Training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Megan Ozaki 

    2nd Marine Division

    Dutch Marines with Marine Squadron Carib, Netherlands Marine Corps, maneuver to their positions during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16, 2022. The exercise is a bilateral training evolution designed to increase global interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Marine Squadron Carib. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Megan Ozaki)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 09:27
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior Mout Training, by LCpl Megan Ozaki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mout Training
    Dutch
    Interoperability
    Marines
    2d MarDiv

