U.S. Marine Corps helicopters conduct training aboard HMS Prince of Wales

U.S. Marines conduct landing and take-off procedures on the United Kingdom Royal Navy HMS Prince of Wales during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Norwegian Seas, Norway, March 24, 2022. The Marines are assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold)