    U.S. Marine Corps helicopters conduct training aboard HMS Prince of Wales

    NORWEGIAN SEAS, NORWAY

    03.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines conduct landing and take-off procedures on the United Kingdom Royal Navy HMS Prince of Wales during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Norwegian Seas, Norway, March 24, 2022. The Marines are assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathon Wiederhold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836631
    VIRIN: 220324-M-PR426-1001
    Filename: DOD_108883388
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEAS, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps helicopters conduct training aboard HMS Prince of Wales, by Sgt Jonathon Wiederhold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    HMH-366
    2ndMAW
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

