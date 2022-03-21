3/4 ID Arrives in Europe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd ABCT is commencing its preplanned, nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. Approximately 200 vehicles and equipment items arrived aboard the commercial vessel “Liberty Passion” and will be staged at the port facility in the coming days and prepared for onward movement.

Maj. Jonathan Proctor, operations officer for 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, expressed gratification for the concerted effort to deploy the unit.

Lt. Col. Carey Way, commander of 839th Transportation Battalion, highlighted the coordinated effort to get the “Iron Brigade” of 4th Infantry Division into Europe.

Capt. Ryan Lee, commander of 635th Movement Control Team, conveyed the vital role his team and its parent organization, 39th Movement Control Battalion, play in mission success for deploying and redeploying units.

The “Iron Brigade” will join two other brigades in Europe under the command of the U.S. Army V Corps, which retains command control of all rotational units in the European theater. The rotation will include joint and multinational training events to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between NATO Allies and regional partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)