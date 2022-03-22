U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) carry a human dummy on a skid through the jungle during casualty evacuation training at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 22, 2022. A casualty evacuation consists of treating a wounded service member, securing the wounded to a medical skid or stretcher and moving them to a secure location. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 03:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836609
|VIRIN:
|220329-M-FS141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108883167
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Casualty Evacuation (B-Roll), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT