Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Casualty Evacuation (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) carry a human dummy on a skid through the jungle during casualty evacuation training at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 22, 2022. A casualty evacuation consists of treating a wounded service member, securing the wounded to a medical skid or stretcher and moving them to a secure location. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 03:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836609
    VIRIN: 220329-M-FS141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108883167
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Casualty Evacuation (B-Roll), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Casualty Evacuation
    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    U.S. Marines
    austere environment
    Jungle Medicine
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT