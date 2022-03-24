AZNG 2022 State Best Warrior Competition Day Three B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nineteen Citizen-Soldiers from the Arizona community challenged themselves in this year's Arizona National Guard (AZNG) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), an intense, back-to-back series of Soldier skills evaluations held at National Guard training sites in Phoenix and Florence, Ariz. March 21-25, 2022. Soldiers ran through a gauntlet of events spanning five long days, ranging from an Army Combat Water Survival Test to a round-robin live weapons qualification on multiple weapons systems. The top contenders from Arizona's BWC will go on to represent their state at regional and national level competitions. Soldiers are the cornerstone of the AZNG foundation, and events like these strengthen the Soldiers and the foundations they represent; emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).