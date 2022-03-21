U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) draw weapons from their armory and bivouac at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 21, 2022. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in the Basic Jungle Skills Course, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836362
|VIRIN:
|220327-M-FS141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108882837
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Armory Draw/Bivouac Set Up (B-Roll), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT