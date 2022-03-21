Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Armory Draw/Bivouac Set Up (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.21.2022

    Video by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) draw weapons from their armory and bivouac at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 21, 2022. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in the Basic Jungle Skills Course, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836362
    VIRIN: 220327-M-FS141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108882837
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Armory Draw/Bivouac Set Up (B-Roll), by Cpl Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    U.S. Marines
    Rappelling
    austere environment
    BIVOUAC
    III MIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT