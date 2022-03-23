Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG 2022 Best Warrior Competition Day Two B-Roll

    FLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Pfc. Justin Fallon, Pfc. Anthony Nadeau and Spc. Kadon Shelley

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Nineteen Citizen-Soldiers from the Arizona community challenged themselves in this year's Arizona National Guard (AZNG) Best Warrior Competition (BWC), an intense, back-to-back series of Soldier skills evaluations held at National Guard training sites in Phoenix and Florence, Ariz. March 21-25, 2022. Soldiers ran through a gauntlet of events spanning five long days, ranging from an Army Combat Water Survival Test to a round-robin live weapons qualification on multiple weapons systems. The top contenders from Arizona's BWC will go on to represent their state at regional and national level competitions. Soldiers are the cornerstone of the AZNG foundation, and events like these strengthen the Soldiers and the foundations they represent; emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 01:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836361
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-AY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_108882835
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: FLORENCE, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AZNG 2022 Best Warrior Competition Day Two B-Roll, by SGT Jacob Dunlap, PFC Justin Fallon, PFC Anthony Nadeau and SPC Kadon Shelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Arizona
    National Guard
    AZNG
    Inspiring Service
    Foundations of Service

