III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: Expeditionary Control Node (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) establish an expeditionary control node at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2022. An expeditionary control node allows III MIG Marines to conduct command and control operations in the information environment adjacent to front line forces. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
Date Posted:
|03.29.2022 03:18
Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
