III MIG at Jungle Warfare Training Center: MRZRs (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (III MIG) demonstrate the proficiency of MRZRs in an austere environment at Jungle Warfare Training Center (JWTC), Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, March 22, 2022. MRZRs are lightweight and compact troop and equipment carrying vehicles used to travel quickly through harsh terrain. Marines with III MIG traveled to JWTC to participate in Basic Jungle Skills Course, which consists of jungle medicine, communication, rappelling, land navigation and an endurance course, to hone their ability to conduct command and control operations in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
