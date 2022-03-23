McDonnell Douglas F-4B Phantom II B-Roll

A McDonnell Douglas F-4B Phantom II stands as a static display near the front gate of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 23, 2022. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122 (VMFA-122) , 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, will be repainting the aircraft in the VMFA-122 livery that was used during the squadron's 1967-1968 combat deployment to Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Baez)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 19:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836329
|VIRIN:
|220323-M-IH358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108882455
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
