McDonnell Douglas F-4B Phantom II B-Roll

A McDonnell Douglas F-4B Phantom II stands as a static display near the front gate of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 23, 2022. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122 (VMFA-122) , 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, will be repainting the aircraft in the VMFA-122 livery that was used during the squadron's 1967-1968 combat deployment to Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Baez)