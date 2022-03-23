Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    A McDonnell Douglas F-4B Phantom II stands as a static display near the front gate of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 23, 2022. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 122 (VMFA-122) , 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, will be repainting the aircraft in the VMFA-122 livery that was used during the squadron's 1967-1968 combat deployment to Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Baez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836329
    VIRIN: 220323-M-IH358-1001
    Filename: DOD_108882455
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McDonnell Douglas F-4B Phantom II B-Roll, by Cpl Gabrielle Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma

