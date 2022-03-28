Air Force Officials Brief FY23 DOD Budget Request

Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget Air Force Maj. Gen. James D. Peccia III conduct a briefing on the sections of the fiscal year 2023 DOD budget concerning the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 18:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|836322
|Filename:
|DOD_108882401
|Length:
|00:37:58
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
