    Air Force Officials Brief FY23 DOD Budget Request

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget Air Force Maj. Gen. James D. Peccia III conduct a briefing on the sections of the fiscal year 2023 DOD budget concerning the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 18:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836322
    Filename: DOD_108882401
    Length: 00:37:58
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Officials Brief FY23 DOD Budget Request, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
