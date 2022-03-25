WTI 2-22 Basic Recovery After Attack

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), survey the runway for damage during a basic recovery after attack (BRAAT) practical application during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona, March 24, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)
