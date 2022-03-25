Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 2-22 Basic Recovery After Attack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), survey the runway for damage during a basic recovery after attack (BRAAT) practical application during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona, March 24, 2022. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836314
    VIRIN: 220325-M-WV648-1001
    Filename: DOD_108882283
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-22 Basic Recovery After Attack, by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    AGS
    BRAAT
    WTI 2-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT