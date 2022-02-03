Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tutorial: Helping Baby Roll - Madigan Developmental Pediatrics

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Joseph Jones 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics addresses the developmental, behavioral and emotional needs of patients 0-21 years of age. Developmental-behavioral pediatricians evaluate, counsel, and provide treatment for children, adolescents, and their families with a wide range of developmental and behavioral difficulties, including, but not limited to, learning disorders including dyslexia, management of autistic spectrum disorders, developmental delays, learning disabilities, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other developmental disorders, writing difficulties, math disorders, and other school-related learning problems.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: WA, US

