Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics addresses the developmental, behavioral and emotional needs of patients 0-21 years of age. Developmental-behavioral pediatricians evaluate, counsel, and provide treatment for children, adolescents, and their families with a wide range of developmental and behavioral difficulties, including, but not limited to, learning disorders including dyslexia, management of autistic spectrum disorders, developmental delays, learning disabilities, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other developmental disorders, writing difficulties, math disorders, and other school-related learning problems.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836307
|VIRIN:
|210313-A-rf324-008
|Filename:
|DOD_108882237
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tutorial: Helping Baby Roll - Madigan Developmental Pediatrics, by Joseph Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT