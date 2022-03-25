Weyandt-Eddy Dedication Ceremony

The 17th Training Wing hosted a dedication of the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza at the Norma Brown building, March 25.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 16:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836306
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-ED401-054
|Filename:
|DOD_108882236
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
