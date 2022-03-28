JBPHH Encourages Water Conservation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836305" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 28, 2022) – The U.S. Navy encourages water conservation efforts by providing some easy ways to reduce water usage in residents' homes. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)