JBPHH Encourages Water Conservation

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 28, 2022) – The U.S. Navy encourages water conservation efforts by providing some easy ways to reduce water usage in residents' homes. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 16:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|836305
|VIRIN:
|220328-N-ML137-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108882225
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
