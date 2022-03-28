Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer Michael J. McCord and Navy Vice Adm. Ron Boxall, director, Force Structure, Resources and Assessment, Joint Staff conduct a briefing on the FY23 DOD budget request.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 16:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|836300
|Filename:
|DOD_108882156
|Length:
|00:43:22
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Comptroller, Joint Staff Director for Force Structure, Resources and Assessment Brief FY23 DOD Budget Request, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT