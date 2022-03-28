Deputy Secretary, Vice Chairman Brief on FY23 DOD Budget Request

Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady deliver opening remarks on the FY23 DOD Budget request in the Pentagon Briefing Room.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 15:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|836292
|Filename:
|DOD_108881991
|Length:
|00:21:48
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
