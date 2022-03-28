Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary, Vice Chairman Brief on FY23 DOD Budget Request

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady deliver opening remarks on the FY23 DOD Budget request in the Pentagon Briefing Room.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:21
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:21:48
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary, Vice Chairman Brief on FY23 DOD Budget Request, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

