Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78th Anniversary of "The Great Escape"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    03.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    Soldiers of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division come together with allied partners of Poland and the British Royal Air Force to remember the prisoners of war at Stalag Luft III at Zagan, Poland, March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836291
    VIRIN: 220324-A-ID188-1001
    Filename: DOD_108881974
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Anniversary of "The Great Escape", by SGT Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    1ID
    Stronger Together
    1ABCT
    Victory Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT