Soldiers of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division come together with allied partners of Poland and the British Royal Air Force to remember the prisoners of war at Stalag Luft III at Zagan, Poland, March 24, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)
03.24.2022
|03.28.2022 15:22
|Package
|836291
|220324-A-ID188-1001
|DOD_108881974
|00:01:27
|Location:
ZAGAN, PL
|1
|1
This work, 78th Anniversary of "The Great Escape", by SGT Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
