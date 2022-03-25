Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Commander and CMDCM Wish Chiefs a Happy Birthday

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    Portsmouth, VA (Mar. 28, 2022) - Rear Adm. Darin Via, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor wish the Chiefs' Mess a happy birthday March 28, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836286
    VIRIN: 220328-N-KC192-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108881917
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    CPO
    Birthday
    Chief
    MEDLANT
    NAVMEDFORLANT

