    USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package 25MAR22

    GREECE

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USS Harry S Truman

    USS Harry S. Truman departs Souda Bay, Greece after a scheduled port visit. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836285
    VIRIN: 220225-N-RQ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_108881883
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: GR

