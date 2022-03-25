USS Harry S. Truman departs Souda Bay, Greece after a scheduled port visit. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836285
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-RQ450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881883
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Harry S. Truman BROLL Package 25MAR22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT