The 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. A CALFX allows maneuver companies to simulate realistic combat training with indirect fire and aerial and sustainment assets. Platoons were challenged with multiple echelons of fire, the use of a Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapon and being graded on actual lethality to the targets presented. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836276
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-HE018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881808
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
