    U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 25, 2022. A CALFX allows maneuver companies to simulate realistic combat training with indirect fire and aerial and sustainment assets. Platoons were challenged with multiple echelons of fire, the use of a Carl Gustaf anti-tank weapon and being graded on actual lethality to the targets presented. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836276
    VIRIN: 220325-A-HE018-1001
    Filename: DOD_108881808
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division Conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    CALFX

