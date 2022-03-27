Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It Takes an (Army) Village: U.S. Army projects presence, seeks recruits, at Tampa Bay Airfest

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Dozens of U.S. Army Soldiers from active, Reserve and National Guard units joined forces to build and operate the Army Village at the Tampa Bay Airfest in MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25-27, 2022. The static displays of modern aircraft and historical vehicles complemented interactive exhibits with robots, parachutes, physical fitness tests that attracted tens of thousands of visitors to learn about the Army’s diverse professionals and versatile capabilities. The Army Village showcased Soldiers and equipment to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve in one of hundreds U.S. Army career fields on land, sea and air.

    0:03
    Army Capt. Corey Dunlap
    Commander, Tampa Recruiting Company, U.S. Army Tampa Recruiting Battalion
    Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

    0:22
    Army Capt. Robert M. Schapiro
    Medevac Operations Officer, G Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command
    Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

    0:36
    Army Capt. Patrick Lunsford, Jr.
    Commander, C Company, Support Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group

    1:05
    Army Staff Sgt. Alexander E. Lofton
    Recruiter, Tampa Recruiting Company, U.S. Army Tampa Recruiting Battalion
    Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 836259
    VIRIN: 220327-A-DB402-901
    Filename: DOD_108881524
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, It Takes an (Army) Village: U.S. Army projects presence, seeks recruits, at Tampa Bay Airfest, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

