It Takes an (Army) Village: U.S. Army projects presence, seeks recruits, at Tampa Bay Airfest

Dozens of U.S. Army Soldiers from active, Reserve and National Guard units joined forces to build and operate the Army Village at the Tampa Bay Airfest in MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 25-27, 2022. The static displays of modern aircraft and historical vehicles complemented interactive exhibits with robots, parachutes, physical fitness tests that attracted tens of thousands of visitors to learn about the Army’s diverse professionals and versatile capabilities. The Army Village showcased Soldiers and equipment to inspire the next generation of leaders to serve in one of hundreds U.S. Army career fields on land, sea and air.



0:03

Army Capt. Corey Dunlap

Commander, Tampa Recruiting Company, U.S. Army Tampa Recruiting Battalion

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.



0:22

Army Capt. Robert M. Schapiro

Medevac Operations Officer, G Company, 5th Battalion, 159th General Support Aviation Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.



0:36

Army Capt. Patrick Lunsford, Jr.

Commander, C Company, Support Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group



1:05

Army Staff Sgt. Alexander E. Lofton

Recruiter, Tampa Recruiting Company, U.S. Army Tampa Recruiting Battalion

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida