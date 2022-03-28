Leadership Snacks; Reflections

On this episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George teaches you how to listen to your Airmen and how to use Complex reflections.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 12:04
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|836258
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-LK778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881514
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
