Portsmouth, VA (Mar. 28, 2022) - Rear Adm. Darin Via, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor wish the Chief's Mess a happy birthday March 28, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 11:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836255
|VIRIN:
|032822-N-KC192-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108881449
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Commander NAVMEDFORLANT and CMC Wish Chief's a Happy Birthday, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
