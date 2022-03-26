Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month - Beauties in Boots - 2022

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    03.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Our team traveled to Prince Sultan Air base, also known as PSAB, Saudi Arabia to learn more about some very special ladies. These women created a Women's Empowerment group on the installation and organized countless events. The purpose was to educate the PSAB community on the importance of Women's History Month. The interviewees are leading members of the group.

    03.26.2022
    03.28.2022
    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    Joint
    Women's History Month
    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    Empowerment

