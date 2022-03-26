Our team traveled to Prince Sultan Air base, also known as PSAB, Saudi Arabia to learn more about some very special ladies. These women created a Women's Empowerment group on the installation and organized countless events. The purpose was to educate the PSAB community on the importance of Women's History Month. The interviewees are leading members of the group.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836232
|VIRIN:
|220326-A-MF443-107
|Filename:
|DOD_108881171
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month - Beauties in Boots - 2022, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
