Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division compete during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition (MCMC) East on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 24 2022. The MCMC enhances a Marine’s lethality on the battlefield via advanced marksmanship training and competition in support of the Commandant’s guidance to develop warriors with physical and mental toughness, tenacity, initiative, and aggressiveness to innovate, adapt, and win in a rapidly changing operational environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)