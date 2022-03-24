Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Skylar Harris 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division compete during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition (MCMC) East on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 24 2022. The MCMC enhances a Marine’s lethality on the battlefield via advanced marksmanship training and competition in support of the Commandant’s guidance to develop warriors with physical and mental toughness, tenacity, initiative, and aggressiveness to innovate, adapt, and win in a rapidly changing operational environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836230
    VIRIN: 220324-M-IN374-693
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108881078
    Length: 00:09:47
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition East B-Roll, by Cpl Skylar Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2dMardiv
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT