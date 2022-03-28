Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BK22 - Opening Ceremony Social Media Reel

    QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES

    03.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Philippine and U.S. government and military representatives conduct the opening ceremony to commence Balikatan 22 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video my Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 07:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836223
    VIRIN: 220328-M-IN847-0002
    Filename: DOD_108880935
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: QUEZON CITY, PH 

