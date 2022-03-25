Wolf Pack Lady Defenders

Women from the 8th Security Forces Squadron reflect on representation within the Security Forces career field, conquering challenges as women and what being a Defender means to them.
|03.25.2022
|03.28.2022 02:42
|Package
|836219
|220325-F-SQ280-346
|DOD_108880893
|00:02:45
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|1
|1
