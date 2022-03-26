U.S., Japan celebrate spring during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota Air Base opened its gates to celebrate the arrival of spring with the Japanese community during the 374th Airlift Wing’s Sakura Spring Festival, March 26, 2022. This event marks the first Sakura Festival the base has held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is one way the base hopes to enhance the United States and Japanese relationship this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)