U.S., Japan celebrate spring during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

Yokota Air Base opened its gates to celebrate the arrival of spring with the Japanese community during the 374th Airlift Wing’s Sakura Spring Festival, March 26, 2022. This event marks the first Sakura Festival the base has held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is one way the base hopes to enhance the United States and Japanese relationship this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
