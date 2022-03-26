Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan celebrate spring during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.26.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota Air Base opened its gates to celebrate the arrival of spring with the Japanese community during the 374th Airlift Wing’s Sakura Spring Festival, March 26, 2022. This event marks the first Sakura Festival the base has held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is one way the base hopes to enhance the United States and Japanese relationship this year. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 02:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836218
    VIRIN: 220326-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_108880840
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan celebrate spring during Yokota Sakura Spring Festival, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Festival
    Sakura
    Cherry blossom

