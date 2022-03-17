Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reconnaissance Marines and Green Berets train rifle skills (B-roll)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, practice static and moving close-range rifle techniques, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2022. Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) held a range with III MEF’s Reconnaissance Marines to assess different weapons handling techniques and movement of fire skills. High quality, realistic training is essential to maintaining and demonstrating the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 01:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Okinawa
    Reconnaissance
    III MEF
    Green Beret
    CQB

