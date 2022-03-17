Reconnaissance Marines and Green Berets train rifle skills (B-roll)

U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, practice static and moving close-range rifle techniques, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2022. Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) held a range with III MEF’s Reconnaissance Marines to assess different weapons handling techniques and movement of fire skills. High quality, realistic training is essential to maintaining and demonstrating the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|03.17.2022
|03.28.2022 01:45
|B-Roll
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
