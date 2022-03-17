Reconnaissance Marines and Green Berets train rifle skills (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836217" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force, practice static and moving close-range rifle techniques, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2022. Green Berets with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) held a range with III MEF’s Reconnaissance Marines to assess different weapons handling techniques and movement of fire skills. High quality, realistic training is essential to maintaining and demonstrating the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)