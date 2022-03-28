Balikatan 22 Opening Ceremony b-roll

Philippine and U.S. government and military representatives conduct the opening ceremony to commence Balikatan 22 at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, March 28, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalong for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video my Sgt. Josue Marquez)
