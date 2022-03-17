Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22 at Rizal, Cagayan, Philippines, March 17, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 01:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836214
|VIRIN:
|220317-M-UH307-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108880822
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|RIZAL, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT