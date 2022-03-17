Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22 at Rizal, Cagayan, Philippines, March 17, 2022. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)