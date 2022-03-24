220324-N-TR141-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) launches a Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) Block 3A from the Mark 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) during a live-fire exercise while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 00:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836213
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-TR141-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108880800
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Dewey Fires Missile, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT