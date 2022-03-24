Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Fires Missile

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220324-N-TR141-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 24, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) launches a Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) Block 3A from the Mark 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) during a live-fire exercise while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    live fire
    DDG 105
    missile launch
    SM-2
    VLS
    LFWAP

