USS Dewey Fires 5-inch Gun

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun during a live-fire exercise while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2022 00:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836211
|VIRIN:
|220313-N-TR141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108880785
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
