    USS Dewey Fires 5-inch Gun

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun during a live-fire exercise while conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 00:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836211
    VIRIN: 220313-N-TR141-1001
    Filename: DOD_108880785
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    7th Fleet
    5"
    5 inch gun
    Seventh Fleet
    Mark 45

