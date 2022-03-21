Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHM: All-female aircrew aims to inspire the next generation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    An all-female crew from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron departed Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2022. The crew will be executing a tail-swap at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, they plan to engage with a troop of 35 Girl Scouts in hopes of inspiring the next generation of female aviators. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Interviewees
    1) Capt. Alexis Pells: KC-135 aircraft Commander
    2) Capt. Jessica Wallander: KC-135 aircraft Commander

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 21:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836208
    VIRIN: 220321-F-JV291-192
    Filename: DOD_108880715
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHM: All-female aircrew aims to inspire the next generation, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women's History Month

    TAGS

    Awareness
    Women’s History Month
    Stronger Together
    Inspire
    Breaking Barriers
    Empower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT