WHM: All-female aircrew aims to inspire the next generation

An all-female crew from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron departed Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2022. The crew will be executing a tail-swap at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, they plan to engage with a troop of 35 Girl Scouts in hopes of inspiring the next generation of female aviators. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
Interviewees
1) Capt. Alexis Pells: KC-135 aircraft Commander
2) Capt. Jessica Wallander: KC-135 aircraft Commander
|03.21.2022
|03.27.2022 21:12
|Package
|836208
|220321-F-JV291-192
|DOD_108880715
|00:01:00
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
