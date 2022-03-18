Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month: Empowering through Self defense

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Kadena Women’s History Month’s committee hosted a self-defense class on Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 18. 2022. The committee joined forces with the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Marines to raise awareness of the importance of Women’s History Month by empowering members through the class. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 21:12
    VIRIN: 220318-F-JV291-043
    Awareness
    Women’s History Month
    Stronger Together
    Breaking Barriers
    Empower

