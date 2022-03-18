The Kadena Women’s History Month’s committee hosted a self-defense class on Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 18. 2022. The committee joined forces with the Marine Corps Installations Pacific Marines to raise awareness of the importance of Women’s History Month by empowering members through the class. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shanice Ship)
Interviewees: 2nd Lt. Nicole Demoret (Kadena WHM committee member)
18th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 21:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836205
|VIRIN:
|220318-F-JV291-871
|Filename:
|DOD_108880712
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month: Empowering through self-defense, by SSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women's History Month
