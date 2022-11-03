Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, the first female in special operations command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, command sergeant major, Special Operations - Korea, is the first woman to hold a position in the command team in special operations history. She has dutifully served in the U.S. Army for 26 years and has broken barriers and paved the way in the special operations field since transferring to special operations in 2002.