    Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, the first female in special operations command

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Aimee Nordin and Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz

    AFN Humphreys

    Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, command sergeant major, Special Operations - Korea, is the first woman to hold a position in the command team in special operations history. She has dutifully served in the U.S. Army for 26 years and has broken barriers and paved the way in the special operations field since transferring to special operations in 2002.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 20:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836204
    VIRIN: 220311-A-KQ073-323
    Filename: DOD_108880711
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: KR

    special operations
    women's history month
    army

