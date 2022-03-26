Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Village focuses on recruitment and retention at Tampa Bay Air Fest

    TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Brian Didlake 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    80th Training Command (TASS) participates at Tampa Bay Air Fest. Soldiers discuss shortage of Army instructors and share why more soldiers should aim to become instructors.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 15:51
    Location: TAMPA BAY, FL, US

    recruitment
    retention
    80th Training Command
    Tampa Bay Air Fest 2022
    Didlake

