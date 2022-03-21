Sgt. Jessica Betando a vocalist with the 191st Army Band, tells us her story on how she became a band member in the Army Reserves and what Women's History Month means to her
|03.21.2022
|03.27.2022 14:27
|Interviews
|836198
|220321-A-UV755-1001
|DOD_108880476
|00:03:16
|CA, US
|2
|2
This work, Women's History Month w/ SGT Jessica Betando, by SPC Kenneth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
