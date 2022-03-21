Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month w/ SGT Jessica Betando

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Rodriguez 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Sgt. Jessica Betando a vocalist with the 191st Army Band, tells us her story on how she became a band member in the Army Reserves and what Women's History Month means to her

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 14:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836198
    VIRIN: 220321-A-UV755-1001
    Filename: DOD_108880476
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month w/ SGT Jessica Betando, by SPC Kenneth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    women's history month
    WHM
    191st army band
    63rd readiness division

