U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB-403) transit past the Portland Head Light in Portland, Maine on their homebound transit, March 17, 2022. Spar and her crew are traveling to Duluth, Minnesota after a year-long maintenance period in Baltimore. CGC Spar is a 225’ Juniper Class Buoy Tender and the newest addition to the Coast Guard Ninth District fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell)
|03.17.2022
|03.27.2022 13:03
|B-Roll
|836194
|220317-G-BQ174-1001
|DOD_108880415
|00:00:14
|PORTLAND, ME, US
|2
|2
This work, CGC Spar leaves Portland, Maine, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
