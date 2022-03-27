U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 07:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836189
|VIRIN:
|270322-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108880278
|Length:
|00:21:26
|Location:
|JERUSALEM, IL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, March 27, 2022., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT