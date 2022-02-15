II MEF Marines offload the USNS Sisler for Ex CR22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836188" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines inspect a generator after offloading it from the USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311) prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022, Hammernesodden, Norway, Feb. 15, 2022. The Marines are assigned to the Landing Force Support Party, Arrival and Assembly Operations Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)