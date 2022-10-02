Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Verdal Port Operations for Ex CR22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMMERNESODDEN, NORWAY

    02.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines prepare vehicles to be loaded onto a transport ship prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022 (Ex CR22), Verdal, Norway, Feb. 10, 2022. The Marines are assigned to the Landing Force Support Party, Arrival and Assembly Operations Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836187
    VIRIN: 220210-M-UG171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108880275
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: HAMMERNESODDEN, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Verdal Port Operations for Ex CR22, by SSgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Norway
    Cold Response
    ReadyForces
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT