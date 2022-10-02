U.S. Marines prepare vehicles to be loaded onto a transport ship prior to Exercise Cold Response 2022 (Ex CR22), Verdal, Norway, Feb. 10, 2022. The Marines are assigned to the Landing Force Support Party, Arrival and Assembly Operations Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|02.10.2022
|03.27.2022 07:57
|B-Roll
|836187
|220210-M-UG171-0001
|DOD_108880275
|00:02:43
|HAMMERNESODDEN, NO
|2
|2
This work, Verdal Port Operations for Ex CR22, by SSgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
