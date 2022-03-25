U.S. Army Pacific and Philippine Army Soldiers Participate in JOTC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pacific and Philippine Army soldiers participate in the Jungle Operations Training Course during Salaknib 2022, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 25, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two long standing partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)