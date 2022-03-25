Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific and Philippine Army Soldiers Participate in JOTC

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pacific and Philippine Army soldiers participate in the Jungle Operations Training Course during Salaknib 2022, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 25, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two long standing partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 05:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836185
    VIRIN: 220325-A-JV239-1001
    Filename: DOD_108880230
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific and Philippine Army Soldiers Participate in JOTC, by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    US Army Pacific
    Philippines
    ExerciseSK
    Salaknib
    Salaknib2022

