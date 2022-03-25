U.S. Army Pacific and Philippine Army Soldiers Participate in JOTC

U.S. Army Pacific and Philippine Army soldiers participate in the Jungle Operations Training Course during Salaknib 2022, at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 25, 2022. Salaknib is an annual Philippine Army-led, U.S. Army Pacific sponsored bilateral exercise designed to enhance U.S. and Philippine Army capacity and interoperability across the spectrum of military operations, while also strengthening the ties between the two long standing partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836185
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-JV239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108880230
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
