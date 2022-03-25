Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General visits allies and partners in Norway during Exercise Cold Response

    BARDUFOSS, NORWAY

    03.25.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Bryan Nygaard     

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and partners stand ready to greet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, March 25, 2022. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.27.2022 03:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836175
    VIRIN: 220325-M-PH073-2001
    Filename: DOD_108880111
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BARDUFOSS, NO 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NATO Secretary General visits allies and partners in Norway during Exercise Cold Response, by CWO2 Bryan Nygaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Cold Response
    MFEA
    CR22
    ColdResponse22
    2ndMAWCR22

