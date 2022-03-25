NATO Secretary General visits allies and partners in Norway during Exercise Cold Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and partners stand ready to greet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, March 25, 2022. Exercise Cold Response ’22 is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard)