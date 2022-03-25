U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions transport Marines during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 25, 2022. The CH-53E Super Stallions are assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing and the U.S. Marines are assigned to 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 03:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836173
|VIRIN:
|220325-M-VU488-2075
|Filename:
|DOD_108880085
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopters transport infantry in Bardufoss, Norway, by LCpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT