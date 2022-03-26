Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on the United Efforts to Support the People of Ukraine

    POLAND

    03.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836172
    Filename: DOD_108880068
    Length: 00:27:36
    Location: PL

    POTUS
    Ukraine
    WHCA

